At 66 years of age I started taking Social Security (SS) benefits while continuing to work full time. It was a great surprise when income tax filing time came that 80 percent of the SS benefit was to be added to my earned income and thus taxed as earned income. This is a clear case of double taxation as income tax had already been paid on the monies which are now coming back as benefits; I paid into the SS account.
This double taxation situation must be corrected as it is simple discrimination against older people who continue to work full time and thus pay income, SS and Medicare taxes. Given the number of “boomers” who are likely to be in the same situation as I am, it is time for our elected representatives to correct this unfair double taxation. I would encourage anyone so affected to write your representatives and demand action.
Timothy Keister
Brockway