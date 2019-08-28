The real collusion scandal was not about President Trump, it was the conspiracy between the Clinton presidential campaign, key Obama administration officials and deep state government bureaucrats to whitewash Hillary Clinton and take down Donald Trump. The deep state operatives assisted in helping to cover up Hillary’s crimes.
Judicial Watch lawyers are currently in court investigating Bill Clinton’s overseas speeches and other money-making activities as well as conflicts of interest surrounding the Clinton Foundation. Judicial Watch forced release of documents that showed the State Department did not once reject Bill Clinton’s speeches as a conflict of interest. In fact, they approved all 115 ethics reviews of Bill Clinton’s speaking engagements which earned him $48 million. Also there were no conflict of interest checks while Hillary was Secretary of State, yet the money raised by the Clinton Foundation is a staggering nearly $1 billion since 2001 which includes cash from foreign interests. In 2013, the foundation raised $282 million. Didn’t Bill and Hillary take $275,000 worth of items that didn’t belong to them when they left the White House?
Talk about being above the law. These two get the prize and so does everyone covering up for them.
Do you see how socialism is taking over all the states run by liberals? California is telling you what words to use, what size straw, no plastic bags, etc. So if the USA goes to socialism, you will be homeless, hungry, no medical care, no farmers, no planes, cars, not allowed to pray, worship and whatever these idiots come up with.
Pennsylvania is getting as bad as New York, Oregon, California, etc.
When our liberal governor called a prayer by a woman in the House of Representatives “horrifying,” what does that tell you about Gov. Wolf? He is another one wanting to disarm us, so does Peduto in Pittsburgh. Disarm their bodyguards and we’ll see how safe they feel. Also Pittsburgh better take all knives away with stabbing going on in broad daylight.
If the Far Left Dems would staple their mouths shut, we wouldn’t have global warming and pollution.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg