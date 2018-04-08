Thousands of people, including Seniors and families with children have lost their homes because they can't pay the infamous "School Tax." The School Tax is essentially "rent" we must pay to the schools and, in some parts of the state, is already higher than the mortgage on the home.
While DuBois has been blessed with comparatively low school taxes, they have been increasing faster than the rate of inflation and will demand larger and larger portions of our incomes, eroding the quality of life as home and business owners become unable to maintain their properties. As the tax collector told me a couple of years back “the schools hit us pretty hard this year."
The solution for fair school funding is the Property Tax Independence Act, HB/SB 76, which will abolish the school property tax on all homesteads, farmsteads and businesses, funding each district dollar for dollar with dedicated revenue from increased income (an additional 1.88 percent) and sales tax (an additional 1 percent and expanded base of taxable items).
Grassroots supporters and politicians have been fighting for 76 for more than a decade but it is still widely unknown. It has been thoroughly vetted by the Independent Fiscal Office and will work as a funding solution for the property tax elimination referendum that a majority of people voted on last November. Even though opposed by special interests, the legislation tied in the Senate in 2015, one vote short of passing. Learn more about SB76 at www.ptcc.us or PTCC on Facebook.
Henry Rothrock
DuBois
