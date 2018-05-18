Recently your town hosted the USCAA Small College World Series for 10 teams.
It was a first-class event in all aspects. Your facilities were unbelievable and not normally found in small towns.
Your townsfolk and tournament support staff were welcoming and helpful.
Job well done!
Bill Montgomery
Founder, Wright State University-Lake Campus Baseball
