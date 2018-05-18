Thunder in the Vicinity

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.