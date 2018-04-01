I’m not sure that I follow the “logic” of Mr. Bundy’s column in Sunday’s newspaper (March 11). He claims to be a gun owner, but I don’t think that he’s much of a supporter of the Second Amendment of our Constitution. Full disclosure here, I am a proud Life Member of the National Rifle Association, and a fervent supporter of the Second Amendment. It seems as though Mr. Bundy has fallen into the far left tactic of using the NRA as a straw man to further limit law abiding citizens from exercising their rights guaranteed by this Amendment.
A couple of points. What, in fact, is an “assault weapon?” Is it a scary looking rifle that just looks way too militaristic and strikes fear in the unarmed populace? How many more people are killed with knives than rifles of all types? Are you aware that unions (including the teachers unions) spend more on political contributions in one year than the NRA has in 20 years?
How many of these 1.4 million people killed in the last 50 years by “gun violence” were suicides? How many from gang violence and drive-by shootings.
The majority of the “children” being murdered are gang related in liberal run cities like Chicago and Baltimore. You say that this isn’t rhetoric or a fallacy. I totally disagree. I believe that it is a result of fallacious logic, brought on by emotional reasoning (I guess that’s actually an oxymoron). The March 11 paper had a front page article with photos of dedicated school resource officers doing their jobs. This is the real answer to stop school shootings, not the “feel good” gun banning and possible confiscation that some emotional liberal gun haters have in mind. Gun control laws are not obeyed one iota by criminals, they only hamper the rights of the rest of us.
Bob Mortland, Reynoldsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.