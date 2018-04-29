Some things are worth standing against. To compromise simply to avoid sounding a discordant note is to be spineless. When people break the law, when they use powerful agencies to enable them to break the law and thwart the results of legal elections, when they threaten to destroy people’s livelihood, family, and good name simply because they disagree with them, that is more than worthy of a fight.
To suggest that I support foreign attacks on our elections is simply ludicrous.
Readers are smart enough to know that merely pointing out that corruption knows no boundaries is by no means unpatriotic nor treasonous. The First Amendment gives us the right to speak freely.
The Second Amendment gives us the right to bear arms. As no individual may own a military grade weapon, the weapons Democrats are seeking are not military weaponry.
Clearly, facts don’t matter if you live in a Democrat fantasy world.
The current political atmosphere of winning through character assassination by negative comments such as the Clearfield County Democrat chairman attacking my patriotism is simply laughable.
I hold firm to my strong principled conservative beliefs. I am against One World Order, abortion, illegal immigrants, and a free ride for those unwilling to help themselves. I voted for President Trump and I believe his intentions to make America great again is standing up for what is right, fair, and kind.
Let me ask you this, “Whose side are you on?”
Janice Cowher-Russo
DuBois
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.