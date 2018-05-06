I would like to say that we are dropping the ball as far as the “DRUG” crisis being addressed in our community.
Whether we accept it or not, address it or not, we right here, right now have a very serious problem affecting everyone who lives here. Gone are the days of “Good” people verses “Bad” people. This crisis is going on in our homes and our town. Denial is no longer an option if we want a chance to save our future. Our children, grandchildren, relatives, employers and even friends are being seriously affected.
Citizens, school systems, city councils, police, churches and community services need to be involved and working together to find solutions!
Sykesville had a town hall meeting last month to discuss this very same issue. The DA’s office represented, state police represented, Drug and Alcohol Commission represented, coroner’s office represented. They were asking for their communities input and involvement. Kudos to them.
Mr. John Saunders and his group, Community Action Against Drugs, appears to be the only person in this community trying to do something productive, stepping out and stepping up.
Thank you, sir!
With that being said, here is one helpful solution I have found beneficial.
We have here in our area a tool that most people don’t know exists or even what it is for. The name of this organization is AL-ANON. We have been serving here for close to 40 years. It is a support group for family and friends of alcoholics/addicts. It is open, free and confidential. Everyone is welcome! It can be found at: Church of Our Savior (basement), Liberty Blvd., DuBois, PA 15801; time: 6:45-8 p.m. every Monday
This is one citizens opinion only.
I, personally, care what happens here in our town and to our future. Where do you stand?
Dana M. McGee
DuBois
