Woah, hey!!! Denny Bonavita’s recent column about the end of the Route 219 dream is impassioned, but I’m afraid he’s throwing in the towel way too early. There is more momentum right now for the completion of 219 than at any time in the history of the initiative. Who would quit now?
Take this into account: this summer, we’ll witness the opening of the 11-mile stretch of Route 219 between Somerset and Meyersdale, the largest new construction highway project east of the Mississippi; Maryland is about to break ground on a 1.5-mile section at the I-68 interchange; the five miles between Meyersdale and Maryland are engineered and ready for funding; and, in New York, after years of advocacy, the contracts for environmental work on Route 219 have been awarded and the next phase is getting started. That doesn’t sound like the dream is dying to me !!
Yes, Congressman Shuster has been a tremendous champion of completing Route 219, and we will miss his leadership when he retires. However, highway projects aren’t “pork”-driven, as they’ve been in the past, and we are encouraged that the last few iterations of highway bill proposals have emphasized rural networks. As Mr. Bonavita points out, technology is changing our lives every day. But freight will always need to move from Point A to Point B and for the foreseeable future, and in an environment where time is money, trucks are still the most reliable way.
The 219 dream is not only alive, but, I would argue, more within reach than ever before.
Greg Booth
Bradford
