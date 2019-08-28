I am overwhelmed. What a celebration! The festivities and honors last Friday, spearheaded by Blaine Gold, Jason Kendrick and the Redbank Valley football team and staff, were beyond my wildest dreams.
Forty years ago, I was beginning my first season as the Redbank Valley Bulldogs varsity coach. It was an exciting, wonderful ride with so many great players, coaches and fans. I will never forget those people and those experiences, for without them, I would never have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
I would like to thank the thousands of people whom I have coached and taught, the loyal RV fans who have supported the Bulldogs from 1979 to the present, and especially the individuals who persistently sought recognition for my coaching accomplishments. Over the past two years, I have been humbled and deeply touched by the ceremonies and celebrations in my honor, and I am most appreciative of the personal messages and congratulatory wishes from my former players, students, colleagues and the community in general, including the Clarion County Commissioners. (Dave Moore Day in Clarion County? Unbelievable!)
Thank you all again from the bottom of my heart.
Go Dogs!
DAVE MOORE
Rimersburg