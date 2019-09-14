The comics page is not the only location in the newspaper where laugh-provoking comments can be found.
Here on this page are a few chucklers — or maybe not:
- Pennsylvania should continue its ban on Sunday hunting. People belong in church on Sundays, not outdoors, armed with guns.
Or, if your beliefs are on the other side of this issue:
- Pennsylvania should allow Sunday hunting. That will bring hundreds of thousands of new hunters into the fold, reversing the decline in the number of hunters (whose money supports the Game Commission bureaucracy). Would both of those who believe this to be true kindly raise their hands?
Lawmakers, advocates and opponents spent several hours squawking about the issue on Sept. 10 in the state Capitol.
It is likely that the ban on Sunday hunting began as a “Blue Law,” back in the 20th Century or even earlier, when religious zealots tried, with some success, to make federal and state statute books reflect Judeo-Christian traditions.
Warn your thirty-something and younger relatives before allowing them to proceed to the next sentence, reflecting life under “Blue Laws:”
Stores were not allowed to be open on Sundays! Shocking, but true!
You couldn’t buy blue jeans on Sundays when the “Blue Laws” were in effect. Oh. The name? Supposedly, back in 1781, a list of “Sins on Sundays” forbidden pastimes was printed on blue paper in neo-Colonial, theocratic Connecticut.
A few “Not on Sundays” laws still exist in pockets. Some are in “Bible Belt” areas.
Others, such as Pennsylvania’s prohibition against selling motor vehicles on Sundays, remain because, sensibly, auto dealers don’t want to work on Sundays.
Now, back to Sunday hunting.
- Pennsylvania spans 46,055 square miles, including the land beneath the chair on which you are presumably now sitting while perusing this essay.
- The Game Commission flat-out owns 2,343 square miles of State Game Lands. Another 3,437 square miles are state-owned state forests. Another 442 square miles are state-owned state parks.
To give a comparative idea of scale, the City of DuBois occupies 3.22 square miles.
Almost 2,000 “cities of DuBois” could fit inside already state-owned land that is mostly open to hunting on the other six days of the week. There is no need to disturb the Sunday peace on private lands — whose owners mostly frown on allowing it.
So, to put this kerfuffle to rest, here is a modest proposal:
- Allow Sunday hunting on state-owned lands for, say, three years as a trial, with an automatic “sunset” provision unless the Legislature specifically votes to allow it continue.
Let’s print the permission on blue paper, too, shall we?
— Denny Bonavita