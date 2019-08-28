Why is it our fault, here in west-central Pennsylvania, that Jeffrey Epstein was able to commit suicide in a New York City jail?
We share collateral responsibility because our state and our nation have for decades condoned spending more money for vote buying programs than is taken in via taxes.
Deficit spending induces governmental leaders to cut corners. After a while, that “emergency” belt-tightening becomes everyday, acceptable ignoring of procedures that keep all of us safe.
When is the last time that any of us made a voting decision to oppose deficit spending on the local, state or national level?
Hah.
Republicans generally say, “Balance the budgets!” They do not. The federal deficit has ballooned by more than $2 trillion since President Trump’s election. Congress is more responsible for that atrocious spending than is Trump. Republicans control the Senate; Democrats control the House. No difference. Political hacks and spendthrift vote buyers.
Pennsylvania’s government is required by our state Constitution to produce balanced budgets each year. Legislators and governors either flat-out lie, or they can’t do fourth-grade math. Every year, they overestimate money coming in via taxes. They underestimate spending. At the end of each fiscal year, the accounting balance sheet always shows a deficit — but by that time, it is ancient history, and a new “balanced” budget is about to be lied about, then enacted.
If we don’t think that counties, cities, boroughs and townships spend more than they take in — delve into local finances to see that some local governments do the equivalent of individual Americans’ playing “credit card roulette,” shifting money around to make it appear that spending is balanced against revenue, while the reality is that some governments teeter on the edge of bankruptcy.
How do governments cover up such conduct?
That brings us back to Jeffrey Epstein and New York City.
Lack of money to hire enough staff apparently led to leaving Epstein, who should have been closely watched, alone, not closely watched at all.
Either that or something even more sinister happened with Epstein. Asking jail or prison guards to work five straight days of overtime is courting disaster. Guards are human. They get tired. Tired people make mistakes. They take shortcuts.
Why would New York City’s jail guards have been working “extreme overtime” on Aug. 10? Why were just two guards on duty in that unit?
“The prison is short-staffed” is the hogwash answer.
Here’s the bottom line: We demand so many entitlements from our governments that, to keep their jobs, our elected officials cut corners.
Then, we die.
— Denny Bonavita