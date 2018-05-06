FALLS CREEK — Unbelievable. That’s how Southern Airways Express CEO Stan Little described operations at the DuBois Regional Airport since becoming the airport’s Essential Air Service provider last January.

“We had some struggles last year with some growing pains, getting all the pilots moved up here and getting everybody in line,” Little said. “Once we got through that last fall and since then operations have been very good, things have been running on-time and the reliability is back nearing 100 percent, which is what we always strive for.”

Little’s comments were made during an interview with the Tri-County Sunday at Thursday’s customer appreciation and Greater DuBois Area Chamber After Hour event held at the airport.

The enplanements at the DuBois Regional Airport have been a real success story, Little said.

“We’ve got more passengers coming through this airport now than they did two years ago when they were running 30 seaters,” he said. “We run 54 seats a day out of here right now, as compared to close to a 100 two years ago. Passengers are up 30 percent from what they were.”

Little said Southern Airways believes the dual hub structure has been very good.

“We’re seeing a lot of passengers from this area who are going down to Washington, D.C., and using BWI (Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport) as their gateway to the Capitol,” Little said. “And then most of the traffic out of Pittsburgh are connecting to points all over the world.”

Little was enthusiastic about two major events to be launched in the next 30 days at the airport.

“It’s probably the biggest requested thing that we’re getting from passengers here and that is the ability to check your bag in DuBois and have it go all the way to the final destination without having to claim it and recheck it in Pittsburgh,” Little said.

He explained that Southern Airways has a new partnership with American Airlines, which will also include British Airways and Condor Airlines, which is the low-cost carrier to Europe that will take effect at the end of May.

“You can buy one ticket and get you anywhere in the world beginning here in DuBois,” Little said. “You’ll be able to actually go on to Expedia, for example, and type in DuBois to London and get one ticket that’ll carry you the whole way. That’s something that hasn’t been here in a long time.”

A second noteworthy event will be the launching of a new application this summer where customers will be able to buy a ticket, check their flight status and check in and get a boarding pass all from their mobile phone.

“We’ve been having a lot of requests from people who want to get a boarding pass on their phone so when you go through security, you use a phone instead of a piece of paper,” Little said.

Little said he has heard a lot of positive feedback from the business community regarding the frequency of flights at the airport.

“It used to be that there were three departures a day. They weren’t particularly well timed in some cases,” he said. “During the summer season, our first flight is out at 6:05 a.m. and the last flight gets back at 9:35 p.m. So we have a very long flight day and flights (are) just about 2 1/2 hours from start to finish.”

Never before in DuBois, at least, back to the US Air Express days, have customers been able to do a day trip.

“If you’ve got a meeting in Chicago, work all day, you can be back home that night in your own bed,” Little said. “And we think that’s very important for the business community.”

Thursday’s customer appreciation party is something Southern Airways decided to do once a year with all of its communities when it first came to Pennsylvania two years ago.

“DuBois is the first party of the year for us,” Little said. “Since we got started in the Pennsylvania footprint, DuBois has been one of the most important cities in the footprint. In fact, we had our board of directors meeting in DuBois last fall. We flew in our board from all over the world – Geneva, Switzerland, New York, Florida – so we are very fond of this town and enjoy spending time here.”