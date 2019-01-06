Pastor John Christopher Ramsey, 73, formerly of Luthersburg, died Wednesday in Hagerstown, Md., after being struck by a pickup truck while walking near his home in the north end of the city.

Ramsey, and his wife, the late Pastor Pat Ramsey, had served as pastors of both St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Luthersburg and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rockton.

Pastor Chris, as he was known to many Lutherans in the area, retired several years ago and moved back to Hagerstown, where he grew up.

Upon moving back to Hagerstown, he would fill in at Trinity Lutheran whenever needed.

His eyesight had become a challenge for him, according to published comments from his friends in Hagerstown. Pastor Chris could hardly see and did not drive. When serving as a pastor locally, he often had parishioners drive him wherever he needed to be.

According to media reports on the accident, the Hagerstown police reported that Ramsey had stepped in front of a Ford F-250 pickup as the vehicle was making a lefthand turn. The investigation has concluded that the driver of the pickup was not at fault.

Ramsey was taken to Meritus Medical Center and transferred to Doey’s House, a hospice facility, where he later died, according to a report on the Harold-Mail Media website.

Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hagerstown at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 11, followed by the Funeral Liturgy at 11 a.m. Immediately following the liturgy, a reception will be held in the Fellowship Hall. The burial will take place at noon on Monday, January 14, at Union Cemetery in Luthersburg.