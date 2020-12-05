DuBOIS — Prep Baseball Report (PBR) PA, a nationally renowned independent scouting service for amateur baseball players, is proud to announce a new, long term partnership agreement with the City of DuBois. PBR Pennsylvania will now call DuBois home for several of their top-flight amateur baseball events, including the Pennsylvania State Games, the Summer Prospect Games, and PA Limited Series travel baseball tournament, just to name a few.
It is expected that these summer/fall events will bring thousands of amateur baseball players across the Keystone State to the City of DuBois.
“The City of DuBois is extremely excited about PBR (PA) planting their roots in our city,” said John “Herm” Suplizio, city manager. “Last summer was our first experience with the organization and the caliber of baseball that was played on our city fields was second to none. I am confident that the majority of these young players will be going on to play baseball at the next-level.”
“The City of DuBois, PA has two of the nicest amateur baseball stadiums I have ever seen”, said Dan Cevette, president for PBR New York and PBR Pennsylvania. “The layout of both Showers Field and Stern Family Field are unmatched in the amateur space. Not only are the fields top- shelf, but the entire city has welcomed us with arms-wide-open and that goes a long ways with me. I’m excited to bring the state’s biggest baseball events to DuBois, PA for many years to come.”
“I cannot say enough about Dan Cevette and his entire staff as each and every one of them handled themselves with the utmost professionalism,” Suplizio said. “The City of DuBois is looking forward to a long working relationship with such a dynamic organization like PBR.”
Dates for the 2021 summer/fall calendar have not been posted yet and will be announced in early 2021.
Since its inception in 2005, the Prep Baseball Report (PBR) has evolved into one of the country’s biggest and most respected independent scouting services, with a singular focus of providing comprehensive year-round coverage. The mission of the Prep Baseball Report is to scout and promote amateur baseball –high school, junior college and college –and, ultimately, help athletes achieve their dreams of playing baseball at the next level. With more than 150 scouts, PBR has the largest baseball scouting infrastructure across all levels of amateur baseball in the country.