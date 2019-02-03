DuBOIS — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Sandy Township Police and Buck’s Pizza urged designated driving as part of the national Super Bowl Impaired Driving Enforcement Initiative, which runs through today.
As part of the mobilization, the Buck’s Pizza locations in Clearfield and DuBois emphasized celebrating safety by reminding the public that “fans don’t let fans drive drunk.”
“Super Bowl Sunday, which has become a national holiday, has led to an increase of impaired driving,” Sandy Township Officer-in-Charge Kris Kruzelak said.
“We are asking that everyone be responsible and plan ahead for getting home after the game,” Kruzelak said. “Our officers, as well as officers across the state, have increased patrols to detect impaired driving this weekend.”
Kruzelak said the DuBois Area police agencies have always taken impaired driving seriously, but since losing one of their own officers, Pat Straub, not long ago to an impaired driver, they have a heightened awareness of the consequences of driving while impaired and promise to be pro-active in their patrols.
Buck’s Pizza is participating in an advertising campaign encouraging partygoers to choose a designated driver for game day. The materials, attached to customer’s takeout boxes, will promote the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s SaferRide smartphone application. The app gives users the option of choosing from a list of available taxi services, calling a preprogrammed contact or selecting a map of their current location.
“It starts with a choice,” Karen Michael, PennDOT District Executive, said. “You can make the safe and responsible choice of designating a sober driver or you can make the choice to drive impaired and put yourself, your friends and everyone on the roads in danger.”
“I just think it’s one of those things that every single one of us knows somebody that’s been affected by drunk driving, and anything we can do to help prevent it is a good thing,” Nate Benton, of Buck’s Pizza, said.
PennDOT reminds motorists stricter penalties for repeat DUI offenders went into effect Dec. 23. Penalties for homicide by vehicle while DUI increased to five years for those with a prior DUI conviction and seven years for those with two prior DUI convictions. A fourth DUI conviction in 10 years is now a felony offense, as is a third conviction in 10 years if the driver’s blood alcohol concentration is 0.16 or above.
Driving while DUI suspended results in a $500 fine, with a minimum 60 days and maximum 90 days imprisonment for a first offense; $1,000 fine with a minimum of 90 days imprisonment for a second offense; and $2,500 fine with a minimum six months imprisonment for a third offense.
According to preliminary PennDOT 2018 data, there were 65 crashes involving a drinking driver statewide from 6 p.m. Super Bowl Sunday to 6 a.m. the following morning. There were no fatalities in those crashes. In 2017, there were 22 drunk driver crashes and no fatalities during the same time frame.
For more information on the dangers and consequences of impaired driving, visit www.penndot.gov/safety.
