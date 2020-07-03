Last fall, Catherine Danae Elser, a Luthersburg native, traveled from her Prospect, Pennsylvania home to John Day Fossil Beds National Monument in Oregon to be an artist-in-residence for two weeks.
Her residency resulted in a life-sized oreodont sculpture that is now on display at the Thomas Condon Paleontology Center in Kimberly, Oregon.
This experience fueled Elser and gave her a launching point for her next residency scheduled for Petrified Forest National Park this month.
As a 2013 graduate from Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania with a BFA in art and a BA in dance, this residency will focus on the park’s array of late-triassic fossils using Elser’s sculptural techniques she acquired while attending the university.
For her residency, Elser said she will be needle felting sculptures based on the fossils found in the national park. Needle felting is a process where a barbed needle is used in a repetitive motion to entangle fibers to a desired shape.
Compared to her 2019 residency, Elser said this time will be focused on archosaur fossils instead of ancient mammals, and like before, of the sculptures that she creates, one will become property of the park.
“While the same sort of research is going into this year’s project, such as what kind of creature and their body structure and size is happening, the actual execution is going to change quite significantly for this sculpture,” said Elser. “Last year I made an ancient mammal. It was exciting to give the oreodont fur and make it look like something you would want to pet.”
This year, whatever ancient animal Elser creates is most likely going to be scaly, definitely not fuzzy to say the least, she said.
“Beyond that, while most residencies have an element of seclusion from the outside world to really focus on your art, last year I worked next to a painter and had a really marvelous time sharing a workspace with her,” said Elser. “We worked out in public and interacted with visitors frequently besides the actual live demonstration I did in a nearby town and the activity tent I ran at their fall festival. This year with covid-19 ever present, interactions and public demonstrations won’t be happening; I have a feeling it will be much more of a secluded experience from last year. In my estimations, applying scales to the creature is going to take longer than the process of applying fur did, so having a more undisturbed residency may work in my favor.”
While most residencies carry the requirement of some sort of public presentation, this year that will look different due to social distancing.
While a previous requirement and activity that would have taken place was a public demonstration and visitor interactions, this year that will be put on hold in the name of safety.
Last year, Elser worked on her sculpture in the Junior Ranger room and interacted with people of all ages, explaining her process and the animal she was making. She also took supplies into a nearby town and gave a hands on presentation where attendees gave needle felting a try. Finally, she took part in the planning and execution of the park’s fall festival and ran the wet felting tent where local students tried their hand at felting colorful wool.
Elser said creating something specifically for a park helped her grow as an artist in a few ways.
“First off, there is such a specific time constraint for myself while working at the parks, last year and this year two weeks is the time allotted. That means I have to balance my time between research and creating in order to finish the piece on time,” she said. “Secondly, it has made me consider the questions of ‘How does this piece enhance the story of this park?’ So I feel it has made me a better researcher. I have to be able to listen to, understand, and take feedback and pointers from the paleontologists and rangers in the parks.”
The experience has also helped her become more confident in herself, her skills, and her work.
“Getting chosen to be an artist-in-residence made me more confident as an artist, but in moments where I still may have doubted myself or my abilities, getting to work next to such a wonderful artist last year really gave me an extra boost of self-assurance,” said Elser. “It’s funny that I was initially apprehensive last year about another artist working at the park while I was there, but in the end, it was one of the highlights of the residency and I believe helped me grow. It was so refreshing to see someone working in a different medium, which made her feedback to me unique and helpful being she was a scientific illustrator.”
With the park’s seclusion and the lack of visitor interactions, Elser is glad that the residency is still taking place.
Though it may look different from other years or other artist experiences, Elser still feels fortunate to be able to create in such a beautiful setting for two weeks.
“I cannot wait to experience this ancient forest, now seen as petrified wood, scattered throughout a dessert,” she said. “The colors of the Painted Desert, Blue Mesa, and Rainbow forests, all different parts of the park, are going to be so different from the lush greens we are surrounded by in Pennsylvania this time of year. I am looking forward to the inspiration this otherworldly landscape will provide me.”
To view Elser’s felted works, individuals can access her website, rodandneedle.com or see it in person at the Merrick Masters exhibition from Aug. 23 to Sept. 20 at the Merrick Art Gallery in New Brighton, Pennsylvania.