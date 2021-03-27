DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes Cassandra Foradori, certified physician assistant, to its medical staff.
Foradori joins the team at Penn Highlands Neurology, with locations at 145 Hospital Ave., Suite 211, in DuBois and 1100 Million Dollar Highway, Suite 2, in St. Marys.
Foradori specializes in neurology and provides expert care that improves the quality of life for patients suffering disorders of the brain and nervous system, ranging from migraine headaches to seizures to Parkinson’s disease to stroke.
Common treatments and procedures include general neurology, epilepsy, movement disorders, headaches, cerebrovascular disease and clinical neurophysiology.
Foradori completed clinical rotations at Penn Highlands Healthcare and at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Foradori earned her Master of Physician Assistant Science at Gannon University in Erie and her Bachelor of Science in Biology at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. She is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the Pennsylvania Society of Physician Assistants.
Foradori is now accepting new patients. For scheduling or more information, call 814-375-2070 or visit www.phhealthcare.org.