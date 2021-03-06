DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes Emily Brazinski, certified women's health nurse practitioner, to its medical staff.
Brazinski joins the team at Penn Highlands Life’s Journey, with locations at 190 West Park Ave., Suite 9, in DuBois and 551 West Mahoning St. in Punxsutawney.
Brazinski specializes in women’s health services and provides a continuum of care for women from their teen years through menopause and beyond. Brazinski offers comprehensive, individualized care, including maternal services, obstetrics and pregnancy, women’s health services, gynecology and other services.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Brazinski practiced at Adagio Health in Seneca.
Brazinski earned her Master of Science in Nursing, Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner, at Carlow University in Pittsburgh. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in Indiana.
Brazinski is now accepting new patients. For scheduling or more information, contact the DuBois office at 814-371-1900, the Punxsutawney office at 814-952-5464 or visit www.phhealthcare.org.