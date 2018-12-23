PHILIPSBURG — There aren’t many people that can call themselves a champion at a certain sport, but Nicole Good, of Philipsburg, is one of those. Roughly three years ago, the 31-year-old started her journey to become a kickboxing champion. And on Oct. 13 in Syracuse, New York, she accomplished her goal.

“I’ve always been a fan of the sport,” Good said. “I just kind of decided, ‘Sure, I might as well go for it.’”

Good – who is a personal trainer by trade and has the ring name of “The Relentless One” – said she enjoyed wrestling and boxing and did some karate as a child. But after she had her own child in November of 2013, she got into mixed martial arts.

“As I got better and worked harder, I decided that I wanted to get into a ring,” Good said.

She’s had eight amateur fights over the course of the last two years and is 6-2 in those fights. Good said she trains with her coach Anthony Matteo out of Buffalo, New York, as part of Matteo’s Gym and his “Matteo’s Militia.”

“I travel three times a week to Buffalo for long practices,” Good said. “So I travel about seven hours a day to train and I’ve fought as far north as Rhode Island.”

Fights consist of three rounds of two minutes a piece for an amateur bout, with five rounds for title fights.

Good said to train for a fight, a fight “camp” consists of about 6-8 weeks unless she receives an offer to fight on short notice.

“My title fight in October, I had a nice long camp and a lot of time to prepare for that,” she said.

Good got her shot at the World Kickboxing Association Lace Up Promotions Women’s Lightweight Muay Thai championship by fighting April Canavan on Oct. 13 in Syracuse in the 135-pound division. She took advantage of the opportunity, winning by unanimous decision and each round from the judges’ scorecards.

“I was nominated for ‘Fight of the Year’ for the title fight and ‘Fighter of the Year’ – the only woman in the organization to be nominated for Fighter of the Year for 2018,” Good said. “It was pretty cool and pretty humbling.”

Her next fight will probably be sometime in February in a different organization, with her first title defense with Lace Up Promotions sometime in March in the New York area.

“I think a lot of it is learning how to really push your body to the max,” Good said. “It’s a mental game even more so than it is a physical game. It takes a lot of strength and discipline. To set the goal of – to win, lose or draw – when you go out there and put your heart into something, it’s just a very accomplishing feeling.”

Good also said she uses fighting as a way to be a good example for her daughter.

“Anything that you put your mind to, you can achieve,” Good said. “I’m a firm believer in positive energy and positive thinking. If you really want to do something, you can go do it.”

Good said there have been times where she had various adversities in her life, such as not making good money, slower jobs and moving around at a young age. She channels that negative energy into fighting and enjoys the positives of bettering herself inside the ring, looking forward on what’s yet to come.

“To really set your mind for something and to push forward and create a good role model for yourself and your daughter, it’s what I really enjoy the most about it,” Good said. “I’ve really learned a lot in this journey. Your health and nutrition and the wellness of your body is really the most positive form of medicine you can have. So I tell people that you need to set realistic goals and keep pushing forward. But most of all, believe in yourself.”