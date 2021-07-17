Rob Hayes, VP of Engineering, John von Arx, Director, Sales & Marketing, and Blaine Stebick, VP of Technology and Business Development, Phoenix Sintered Metals LLC, Brockway, PA accepted a Grand Prize Award in the Automotive Chassis Category of the 2021 Powder Metallurgy Design Excellence Awards Competition. The award was given for a
stepped planetary gear used in a ridged rear axle gear box for battery electric light commercial vehicles.
They accepted the award for their companies at PowderMet2021: International Conference
on Powder Metallurgy & Particulate Materials in Orlando, Florida.
Powder metallurgy (PM) is an automated metalworking process that forms metal powders into precision components used in applications such as auto engines and transmissions, hardware, outdoor power, industrial machinery, sporting goods, defense, and firearms. More than 800 million pounds of PM parts are made annually in North America.
The competition is sponsored annually by the Metal Powder Industries Federation, an international trade association for the metal powder producing and consuming industries.