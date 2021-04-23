CLARION — Sometimes it only takes a seemingly routine activity for a greater good to be born. Such is the case with Pick Up Clarion, a community clean-up initiative Sam Atwell, originally of St. Marys, and Kylie Judy, a Franklin native, thought up during an everyday walk.
“After the snow melted, we really just noticed how much garbage was strewn all over the place,” Atwell said. “It was an eyesore. One day we just decided to start picking it up. We bought a little trash grabber, grabbed a trash bag, and just went around the area and picked up the worst of it.
“It was very fulfilling for us, we got to see the fruits of our labor. So we decided, ‘hey, let’s just start making this more of a regular thing to do.’”
Atwell shared the idea of a community clean-up with his employer, Jim Crooks, owner of F.L. Crooks & Company and member of the Destination Downtown Clarion committee. Destination Downtown Clarion, formed by owners of Main Street businesses, seeks to make the borough an attractive place for residents and visitors.
After hearing his idea, several local business owners came forward to sponsor Atwell’s initiative, offering the opportunity for participants to win prizes in what became dubbed “Pick Up Clarion.”
“Pick Up Clarion is just a way of trying to promote awareness and get people involved in helping to clean up the community,” said Atwell.
“It’s easy to throw on a pair of gloves, go take a walk around your block and you’re more than likely to fill up a trash bag in 30 minutes. It’s kind of surprising how much you will find if you just look a little closer.”
Launched at the beginning of April to honor Earth Day, Atwell created a Pick Up Clarion Facebook page for the purpose of inviting interested individuals to join group walks through the borough to pick up litter. Walks are scheduled for each Sunday of the month, though the first was held on Monday, April 5, to avoid conflicts with Easter. The second, April 11, was canceled because of inclement weather.
The inaugural walk was bigger than expected. “We had six people meet up in person. I was thinking maybe one or two,” Atwell said. “We walked down Main Street, some of those side roads and alleyways, and just gathered a bunch of trash.”
Approximately four people attended the walk on Sunday, April 18, which wended its way from Veterans Memorial Park down Fifth Avenue. The final walk is scheduled for Sunday, April 25.
“We embrace the concept that everyone in every small community can do something to pick up, clean up. Now is the time for pulling the wagon or pushing the wagon. No more riders in the wagon. We encourage everyone to get involved,” Crooks said.
Added Jennifer Fulmer Vinson, owner of the Fulmer House, “We are happy to support Pick Up Clarion because we all know that after the snow melts away, the trash comes to light. Seeing the community step up to do some spring cleaning is one of the things that makes Clarion a great town to live in.”
People don’t have to participate in the group walks to be eligible for a prize, they simply need to post a picture of themselves picking up a bag of trash to the Pick Up Clarion Facebook page. And though the chance to win prizes is limited to April, Atwell hopes the initiative has staying powering, saying, “The idea is that people who participate with us now may be more likely to do it in the future, keep it going.”
Jeremy Borkowski, of Clarion River Brewing Company, echoed Atwell’s sentiment, noting, “It takes a community effort to improve the look and environment of Clarion, to help showcase the beauty of our Main Street and town.”
The reception from residents has been positive, both in compliments heard as the group moves through town picking up litter and in terms of Facebook page “Likes” and “Shares.” But for Atwell, it’s about far more than earning praise or social media popularity.
Originally Atwell and Judy had each moved to Clarion for college. After graduation, Atwell has relocated back to Clarion. “When you’ve spent so many years in one place, you can’t help but feel a connection to it,” he said. “I figure no matter how long we’re here, whether it’s another year, or more or less than that, we might as well make it look good.
“I think the real thing is you have to take wherever you are at, wherever that may be, and make it better. You know, I think we all have a responsibility to leave things better than we found them.”