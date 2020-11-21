PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney couple started a nonprofit organization with the intention of being an addiction support group, and it has turned into a much wider community of support for anyone struggling.
The support organization is called Second Chance Above Ground, which sparked a second organization known as Riding for Foster Care. Both can be found on Facebook.
The support group typically has meetings every Friday beginning at 5 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, that last about four hours. People don’t have to stay the whole time. The first hour is typically eating and introducing one another. The next hour is usually dedicated to a speaker, or a group discussion about a chosen topic, and the last hour is questions for the speaker.
Melissa Geer-Kirby is very open about her own struggles with drug addiction with the hopes of helping others in the community. She said starting some kind of support system for others struggling with addiction is something she has always dreamed about, even when she was in the midst of her own addiction.
She attributes this being the year she finally made this dream a reality to having a supportive partner in her husband, something she said she never had before.
Her husband, Chris Kirby, has never struggled with addiction, but has family members who have, which she feels balances them out in their experiences.
“We kind of balance each other out. He learns from my experience, and I learn from his being on the other side,” Melissa Kirby said.
On Oct. 18 this year, Kirby was seven years into her recovery. When she and her husband held their first meet and greet in February, the plan was to offer help for people and their families going through addiction and recovery. After the first meet and greet, the goal of their organization quickly expanded.
“The original plan was to help people who are in recovery, still using, need help and resources and what not, and their families,” Kirby said.
She said the first meet and greet was very well received, and it turned into anybody struggling with anything so they don’t feel so alone. Today, they will accept anybody from anywhere who feels they need a support group to help them through something.
“We’re here to support and make people not feel so alone,” Kirby said. “There’s absolutely no judgement on anything.”
She said when she was trying to get clean of her drug addiction, she struggled to find good resources around Punxsutawney. This is another reason she wanted to start such an organization.
“When I was in my addiction, there was nothing here in Punxsy to help me, and I looked, but there was absolutely nothing here. And some people get mad at me when I say this, but I don’t particularly care for the 12-step program. I believe more in relating to somebody who knows what you went through, and being able to help them,” Kirby said.
During her path to get clean, Kirby went to prison for two years which she said was a godsend. She was part of the State Intermediate Punishment program, which placed in the Quehanna Boot Camp, an intensive four-month inpatient therapy program that addresses drug and alcohol issues, along with others like domestic violence and criminal thinking. From here she went to rehab in Erie, and a half-way house in Pittsburgh.
She said she learned the most from this experience. Before going to jail, Kirby made the difficult decision to surrender her four boys to the foster care system.
She placed them for safety reasons, and then fell further into her drug addiction. She eventually signed her rights away voluntarily so she had a better chance to get them back when she was able to.
Today she has three of her four children back, and they decided to come back to her on their own.
This is why her children decided to start the second organization, Riding for Foster Care. They have a Facebook page that they use to help mentor and reach out to other children going through the system.
Together, with Second Chance Above Ground, the groups go by the Unity Rises Association.
“Basically what we do there is again just support people who were in foster care, or even if they were foster parents or are foster parents. My kids didn’t have really good experiences,” Kirby said.
The organization fills duffel bags with diapers, feminine products, and other hygiene products to make sure any children moving houses have a duffel bag and things they need instead of a garbage bag of whatever few belongings they get to take.
Another reason the foster care system is a main focus of theirs is because through personal research, the couple has found that four percent of children leaving the system will become an addict.
“So we have a table that we put up at all of our meetings, and it has information for basically everything from domestic abuse, to drug abuse, to being abused in a foster home or whatnot. And then we also have job applications, housing applications, assistance applications,” Kirby said.
After starting the organization, she and her husband also started a donation center in Cloe where people can donate anything they don’t need anymore that might help someone else. They accept everything from clothes, toys or furniture that gets donated back to families in need.
She particularly asks for interview clothes, and boots for the guys, because she said many of the boys who age out of the foster care system go into construction.
Kirby said as addicts, everything feels good, there’s no pain, no emotions, or anything, and because of this she said people don’t realize the lasting damage being done to their bodies. She said becoming sober is scary, but that they can recover and “fight the good fight.”
“So, no matter what it is, we all kind of get a new perspective out of every situation these people have been through. And we just support each other,” Kirby said.