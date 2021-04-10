PUNXSUTAWNEY — It’s been two years since the Punxsutawney community had something close to a normal variety show by the Punxsutawney Area High School Seniors, but this year’s show is on the path to be closer to a normal production.
Advisors Heather Good and Alicia Weaver shared the impact this show has on the community, and how much the lack of a in-person show has affected morale. In a normal year, the two agree that the show reaches beyond the school, and is something the whole town looks forward too.
“Without the variety show, it wasn’t like it was a school year,” Weaver said.
She also said that with sporting events being closed to the public, or having limited capacity, many parents are eager to see the students doing something they can watch.
The advisors and directors just found out a few weeks ago they would be able to do live shows. This news has changed the energy of the show, and many people are even more excited about this year’s production.
Show directors Jenna Diem and Madi Barr said their classmates have really stepped up to make sure the show is great, even if some weren’t excited at the beginning.
“There were a lot of kids going in who didn’t want to participate if it was all virtual, so now that there will be a live performance, there’s a lot more excitement,” Diem said. “I didn’t know what to expect from the students, how into it they were going to be and how much fun they were going to have, and they’re all really impressive. I’m very proud of our class.”
When Diem and Barr first heard the COVID restrictions were going to change to 25 percent capacity, they saw this as an opportunity. They knew that 25 percent capacity in the auditorium is about 220 people, so they decided to approach the principal for permission to move to a live show. High School Principal Jeff Long was happy about the idea and supported it.
“Everything I’ve heard has been so positive, everyone is so excited,” Barr said. “I’ve always been a really big fan of the variety show for as long as I can remember. When I saw my first one I wanted to be as involved as possible.”
Good and Weaver were both graduates of Punxsutawney High School, and were both directors of their own class’ variety shows. Weaver said that watching Barr and Diem step up to the roles of directors this year with such maturity, grace and flexibility has made them very proud as advisors.
Weaver and Good have been the advisors of the variety show for four years, having helped with two regular years before having to work through putting on a show in 2020.
“This year, we started with the best case scenario and started to work backward, and as far as where we are now, I think this is the best case for what we could’ve done,” Good said.
“Just knowing how many things these kids had torn away from them, it’s joyful knowing this show is coming to the stage,” Weaver said.
The advisors both said that a lot of the classmates pulled together to make the live show possible on such short notice. They said many of them were asked to do something at the last minute, and they all came together to make it happen.
Diem said that COVID really has not been her main concern, especially now that the show can be live. She said not knowing for sure what the show was going to look like, and now knowing that being live means a lot more can go wrong during the production have been more important to her.
The show will be in both a film version posted online, and a live version done through livestream, and one night of in-person audience. The recorded version will be posted to the school’s YouTube page.
Tickets will be on sale Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for public purchase for $10 in the high school auditorium lobby from 5 to 6 p.m. for the stage performance on Thursday. The show will also be livestreamed each show night — Thursday, Friday and Saturday — at 7 p.m.