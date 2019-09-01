DuBOIS — The DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, at 2:02 p.m. Friday, responded to a fire at a home located at 905 W. Washington Ave., DuBois, according to fire Chief Joe Mitchell.
“Thanks to quick response from the fire department, fire damage was contained to one room with smoke damage occurring throughout the rest of the home,” Mitchell said.
The residents, a woman and her son, were not home at the time of the fire, which was called in by a passer-by who smelled smoke and stopped to investigate, he said.
No injuries to firefighters were reported.
Damage to the insured home is estimated at $15,000.
Mitchell said the cause of the fire will probably be ruled accidental/undetermined.
The fire department was at the scene for clean up and investigation for about 15 minutes.