DuBOIS — City Park will be the site of a rally Saturday afternoon to show solidarity with individuals and groups nationwide protesting the death of an African-American man in police custody in Minneapolis.
DuBois Police Chief Blaine Clark told the City Council Thursday that he met with one of the organizers, who said those involved intend to keep the event peaceful.
Clark said police are ready for any situation, and have enlisted the aid of Sandy Township police, the state police and the Clearfield County District Attorney’s office.
The rally begins at 2 p.m. and is expected to conclude by 9 p.m.
Music Fest starts July 23
The annual Music Fest concert series will begin later than usual this year.
The council voted, 4-1, to begin on Thursday, July 23, and schedule six events through Aug. 27.
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo suggested shelving the series this year “to give our area a chance to make sure we’re healthy.”
She noted that, “We’ve been fortunate, and staying healthy means not having large crowds.”
Councilman Ed Walsh said he understands the concern, but some people are anxious to resume to something resembling normal this summer.
“It’s a choice,” Walsh said. “If you want to attend, we’ll be there. If not, stay home.”
He said the concerts are held outdoors at the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater and in that setting he believes people will observe social distancing.
No “Jake Brakes”
The council voted to instruct city Solicitor Toni Cherry to draft an ordinance prohibiting engine brakes citywide.
Meeting Monday
The council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio asked for a brief closed meeting following the work session to discuss a land issue.