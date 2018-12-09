DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic went on a 8-0 run, aided by a pair of three-pointers from Justin Miknis, to take what appeared to be a commanding 45-33 lead over Johnsonburg in the DCC Tip-Off Tournament championship game Saturday night.

The Rams responded with a 12-0 run of their own, as Gino Gregori knocked down the tying basket in the final minute to send the game into overtime tied at 45.

Johnsonburg continued their strong play into the overtime period, scoring the first seven points of the four-minute frame on their way to securing a 59-48 victory to claim the tournament title.

Facing a large deficit in the fourth quarter things were looking grim for the Rams and the odds of a comeback appeared even less likely as one of their starters Gabe Watts had to sit out the remainder of the remainder of the game injury.

That is when Gregori and Ethan Presloid stepped up for Johnsonburg, as both players came off the bench to score key points down the stretch.

Presloid hit a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 45-36 and get the Rams’ comeback started inside the final four minutes, as Gregori followed with a three ball of his own to trim the deficit to 45-39.

After a back-to-back baskets from Austin Green cut DCC’s lead to two, Gregori knocked down the game-tying shot in the final minute to send the game to overtime.

DCC had a chance to win in the closing seconds, as Josh Solnosky’s game-winning attempt off an inbounds pass bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded to end the fourth quarter.

Presloid and Green combined for 12 of Johnsonburg’s 14 point in the extra period, as Presloid had five points and Green added seven.

Green finished the game with a double-double, scoring a team-high 24 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.

Isaac Schloder added nine points and eight boards, while Watts, who was forced to sit out down the stretch added nine points.

Presloid and Gino Gregori added eight and five points apiece, as all of their points came in the final four minutes of regulation and overtime.

Garret Gregori aslo had a key bucket late in overtime when the Cardinals had cut the lead down to seven points.

In the early going the game was a sort of three-point shooting contest, as the team’s knocked down three-pointers on three consecutive possessions, two for DCC’s Solnosky and one for Green.

The team’s could somewhat from that point, as the first quarter ended with the sides knotted at 11.

The Cardinals came out firing in the second half, as another three-pointer from Solnosky, centered around a pair of baskets by Justin Miknis gave DCC a 22-14 lead with 2:32 left in the first half.

However, the Rams closed the half on a 7-2 run to cut DCC’s lead to 24-21 heading into the locker room for halftime.

The third quarter was the slowest-paced frame of the night, as DCC added one point to their lead by outscoring the Rams 9-8 in the quarter to take a 32-29 lead into the fourth.

DuBois Central Catholic stretched their lead early in the final quarter as Solnosky knocked down a shot followed by another three-pointer from Miknis as the Cardinals’ led 37-29.

Back-to-back baskets from Green and Schloder cut the deficit back to four for the Rams at 37-29.

That is when DCC went on a 8-0 run, as Miknis knocked down his third and fourth three-pointers of the night sandwiched around a Nick Felix two-pointer as DCC’s lead ballooned out to 45-33.

Miknis finished with a game-high 26 points and added a team-high eight rebounds for the Cardinals.

Solnosky added nine points and six boards, while Felix also finished with nine points for DCC.

The 12-point lead quickly vanished, as the Cardinals attempted to go against their style of play and slow down the game, which came back to haunt them as the Rams forced turnover after turnover to go on a 12-0 run to tie the game and send things into overtime.

Johnsonburg (2-0) returns to action Tuesday as they travel to face Elk County Catholic, while DuBois Central Catholic (1-1) will look to bounce back Friday as the go on the road to play Penns Manor.