PENFIELD — Despite a larger-than-expected number of rattlesnake sightings this year at some local state parks, environmental officials there say there is no cause for worry.

So far in the summer of 2018, there have been two or three rattlesnakes spotted and/or relocated at S.B. Elliott and 18 to 20 at Parker Dam, according to Environmental Education Specialist Carey Huber.

And that many sightings has campers and other visitors to the parks a bit nervous.

But Huber said there is no cause for alarm.

“There’s no reason to not want to go camping or picnicking because of rattlesnakes,” Huber said.

He said the habitat at the parks is prime environment for the snakes.

“The vast forested area of this region is typical and a good habitat for timber rattlesnakes,” Huber said. “Typically, this habitat is exactly what you’d expect for timber rattlesnakes. We usually see them June through August, maybe a little earlier.”

Huber said he and the other park staff try to dispel the rumors about the snakes as best they can and educate people.

“There is a lot of misinformation out there.” For example, Huber said while the park is known for timber rattlesnakes, there are no eastern diamondback or cottonmouth snakes.

“We have never seen a copperhead here,” Huber said. “There are people seeing northern water snakes and mistaking them for copperheads.”

If a camper or visitor sees a rattler, park staff are notified.

“If there is a place where there is going to be an area with people in it, like the picnic area or in the campground, we will use equipment to capture the snake and relocate them a short distance,” Huber explained.

He said the snakes are relocated less than a half-mile from where it was captured and on the same side of the drainage.

“This is so they can find their way back to the den site they originated from in the fall,” Huber said.

He said the snakes usually travel in a loop. Males tend to travel, while females typically hang out near the den if they are going to mate or give birth the following summer in late August or beginning of September.

Huber admitted there have been an increased number of sightings and relocations this summer as opposed to others.

“We may have relocated a few more than we have the past couple of years, but those previous years have been down. Right now we are at long-term average.

“We just do it for the safety of the visitors and the safety of the snake.” Huber added that rattlesnakes are protected by the state and killing the snake is illegal.

“The snakes are actually very docile unless they are put on edge by another animal or a human going after them,” Huber said. “As far as we know, or how far people in the past have dug into it, no one has never been bitten here in the park.”

Huber said the snakes can be out any time of the day or night, and since they have to regulate their body heat, when it’s summer they will be active at night as well.

Huber provided one piece of advice: “Use your eyes before you reach, step or sit.

“Healthy fear is good, but don’t let the rumors keep you from enjoying the outdoors.”