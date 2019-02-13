Bloody Mary
1 tsp. Tabasco sauce
64 oz. tomato juice
2 cups vodka
2 tbsp. worcestershire sauce
2 tbsp. lime juice
6 cheese filled perogies (baked according to package)
6 slices bacon (cooked until crispy)
Combine all ingredients into a large pitcher and stir well.
Pour over ice.
Garnish with cheese filled perogies and bacon using a wooden skewer.
