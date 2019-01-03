The sandwich is the quintessential portable food, and one that has scores of incarnations.
The modern concept of a sandwich that combines meats, cheeses and vegetables between slices of bread can be traced to 18th century Europe. The sandwich is purportedly named after John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. Rumor has it that, around 1762, Montagu asked for meat to be served between slices of bread so that he could dine without interrupting his gambling game. Others soon ordered foods served “the same as Sandwich,” and the name has stuck ever since.
Many people argue that there is no beating a classic reuben when it comes to sandwiches. A reuben is made of corned beef that is piled high and swiss cheese served on rye or pumpernickel bread. Sauerkraut and Russian dressing give this sandwich its tangy kick.
Enjoy a “Classic Reuben Sandwich,” courtesy of Classic Recipes from Boar’s Head®.
Classic Reuben
Sandwich
Makes 4 sandwiches
1 pound Boar’s Head Sauerkraut
2 tablespoons thousand island dressing
8 slices of pumpernickel or dark rye bread
1 pound Boar’s Head Corned Beef, sliced thin
4 slices Boar’s Head Premium Swiss Cheese
Softened butter
Drain, but do not rinse, the sauerkraut and combine with thousand island dressing. Top four halves of the bread with the sauerkraut mixture, then 4 ounces of corned beef, followed by 4 ounces of Swiss cheese. Close with a second slice of bread.
Spread the top and bottom of the sandwich with soft butter. Grill on both sides until warmed through and the cheese melts. Serve hot.
