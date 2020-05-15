When snack time comes calling, turning to an easy option that’s ready to go in your refrigerator is perfect for life’s busy moments.
These Mini Fruit Tarts require just a handful of common ingredients and can be refrigerated until cravings strike for something sweet.
Find more snack ideas at Culinary.net.
Mini Fruit Tarts
Serves: 24
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
1/3 cup lemon juice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
24 prebaked mini tart crusts
Assorted fruit, for garnish (optional)
In large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk until smooth. Add lemon juice and vanilla extract; continue mixing until blended.
Spoon cream cheese mixture into prebaked mini tart crusts. Top with assorted fruit, as desired.
Refrigerate 2 hours before serving.