DuBOIS — Mike Armanini of DuBois has announced he will seek the Republican nomination for the 75th Legislative District in the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives.
The seat is currently held by State Rep. Matt Gabler, R-DuBois, who recently announced he would not be seeking re-election.
Born and raised in Kersey in Elk County, Armanini has lived in Treasure Lake, DuBois for the past 20 years. He is a graduate of Elk County Christian High School in St. Marys and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Clarion University.
“I have lived my whole life in the 75th District like many of the constituents who I want to represent, and I believe it is time for me to step forward and do my best to improve the 75th Legislative District,” said Armanini.
Armanini worked 30-plus years in the powdered metal industry beginning at Laurel Manufacturing in DuBois. He then went on to pursue start-up co-ownership of Product Assurance Services in St. Marys and Proform Powdered Metals in Punxsutawney.
He previously served as headmaster of the DuBois Central Catholic School System, which gave him a true understanding of the area’s educational needs by working with other school superintendents on issues that are important to rural school districts.
Armanini is a current board member of Penn Highlands Healthcare in DuBois. He previously served two terms as a board member for Goodwill Industries and the DuBois YMCA, in addition to coaching for the DuBois Area Little League.
“I believe with my business and educational experiences I can continue to be the right voice for the 75th Legislative District,” said Armanini. “I will be dedicated to our district in improving our quality of life. I will be aggressive in work force development to enable our industries to promote better opportunities for the individuals in our area.”
Armanini noted that his priorities in Harrisburg would include keeping the area’s educational system strong to work with the school districts in finding the right solution to promote skills that are needed. Also, focusing on the drug epidemic that plagues not only our area but the whole state.
“I am for pro-fiscal responsibility, pro-jobs and pro-life, and I believe strongly in our 2nd Amendment rights and will fight to secure them,” he said.
Armanini is married to Valerie (Pasi) Armanini and they have two children, Dante and Michaela.
The 75th State Legislative District comprises all of Elk County and portions of northern Clearfield County.
Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 28, to elect new nominees for the seat.