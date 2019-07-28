DuBOIS — On Aug. 1, Reynolds Financial Advisors is celebrating its 20th anniversary. They have been a keystone in our community since it was founded in 1999 by Charles L. (Charley) Reynolds. Following almost 30 years with Met Life, Charley became independent with the establishment of Reynolds Financial Advisors, offering insurance and investment options with a large number of companies. Charley holds the status of Chartered Financial Consultant, Chartered Life Underwriter, and Chartered Leadership Fellow.
Jennifer L. Reynolds-Hamilton, CFP®, joined the Reynolds team in 2009, following in her father’s footsteps. Jason Hamilton joined the team last September as an Insurance Consultant. Robert Javens is an Independent Financial Advisor who has been with Reynolds since 2016. Pat Schuster joined the team in April 2018 as a Social Security consultant and the Marketing Director
The Reynolds’ business philosophy revolves around helping people; helping clients, helping our community, those in need, supporting community groups, organizations, charity events, and fund raisers.
RFA has a “no obligation” and “no fee” policy for receiving advice. With combined experience of over 100 years, they offer quality advice based on the circumstances of each individual.
Located at 169 Midway Drive, in DuBois, you can’t miss them with the Bull and the Bear at the curb to greet you. Their phone number is 814-371-5300.
The new Reynolds website will be up soon at www.reynoldsfinancialadvisors.com
Securities and Investment Advisory Services offered through Woodbury Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC and Registered Investment Adviser. Reynolds Financial Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services are not affiliated entities.