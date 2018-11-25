KARNS CITY — Wilmington dominated on both sides of the ball throughout the first half, scoring 21 points in each quarter to take a 42-0 halftime lead on their way to a 56-14 victory over Ridgway in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals at Karns City’s Diehl Field Saturday afternoon.

The District 10 champion Greyhounds won the opening toss and deferred to the second half, as the District 9 champion Elkers received the opening kickoff.

A block in the back penalty forced Ridgway (11-2) to begin their first drive of the game at their own 8-yard line, as their opening three plays netted negative three yards and they were forced to punt out of their own end zone.

A solid return set Wilmington (12-1) up with great starting field position for their opening drive at Ridgway’s 25-yard line.

Two plays later, Cameron Marett took the handoff on a sweep, got around the edge and ran in a 18-yard touchdown as the Greyhounds took a 7-0 lead after the extra point just 2:09 into the game.

After picking up a first down on an offsides penalty on Wilmington, the Elkers’ offense was unable to capitalize as they were forced to punt for the second time in as many drives.

The Greyhounds started their second drive just shy of midfield at their own 44-yard line, as a six-yard run by Marett, aided by a personal foul after the play on Ridgway set Wilmington up at the Elkers’ 35-yard line.

A few plays later, Ethan Susen powered his way into the end zone from eight yards out to double Wilmington’s lead at 14-0 with 4:42 remaining in the opening quarter.

Ridgway’s offense was unable to get anything going on their ensuing drive, going three-and-out and being forced to punt for the third time in the game.

However, the Wilmington returned fumbled the ball as he looked to make is way up the near sideline, as the loose ball was recovered by Alex Bon, giving the Elkers possession on the Greyhounds’ 48-yard line.

The turnover appeared to spark Ridgway’s offense, as Paul Gresco hit Matt Dush on a 22-yard screen pass on the first play after the fumble recovery to move the ball to Wilmington’s 26.

Gresco then fired a pass into the end zone on the next play looking for Daunte Allegretto, but the Elker’s receiver was knocked down on the play resulting in a pass interference, which moved the ball to the 13-yard line for a first down.

On the following play, Gresco connected with Gabe Watts, but the play was blown up in the backfield for a loss of three yards.

Incompletions on the following two plays and a false start penalty gave Ridgway a 4th and 18 at the 21-yard line.

Gresco dropped back to pass, firing a desperation heave into the end zone on the fourth down play, as Marett came down with the interception in the end zone for a touchback.

The Greyhounds needed just four plays to go 75 yards, as a 39-yard touchdown run by Marett finished off the drive to give Wilmington a 21-0 lead with six seconds left in the first quarter.

After their defense stood their ground once again, Wilmington’s offense got back to work, continuing to overpower Ridgway’s defense with their ground game.

They Greyhounds went on a six-play, 52-yard drive capped off by a 4-yard scoring run by Pontius to stretch the lead to 28-0 at the 6:47 mark of the second quarter.

The Wilmington quarterback added scoring runs of 25 yards and 13 yards on the Greyhounds’ following two drives in the second quarter as they took a 42-0 lead into the half.

Pontius finished the game with 59 yards on six carries, three of which going for scores in the second quarter.

Wilmington held a 292-33 advantage in total yards in the opening half, as 286 of those yards for the Greyhounds came in the ground game.

After deferring the opening toss to the second half, the Wilmington offense looked to continue their strong play in the second half.

However, the Greyhounds kick returner was never able to control the ball on the short kickoff, as a scrum for the loose ball ended with Colbey Welsh coming away with the recovery, as the Elkers’ offense took the field in plus territory at the 25-yard line.

Five plays later, Ridgway cashed in on the turnover, as Watts found his way inside the pylon for a score on the near side to cut into the deficit.

Allegretto’s extra point attempt was blocked, as Wilmington maintained a 42-6 lead at the 9:12 mark of the third quarter.

The Greyhounds responded right away, as their second string offense drove 60 yards on eight plays, capped off by a 23-yard rushing touchdown by Garret Guth to give stretch Wilmington’s lead to 49-6 with 4:31 left in the third.

Wilmington went on a time-consuming, 15-play drive their next time out, covering 92 plays as Darren Miller rushed into the end zone from 12 yards out to finish off the drive and give the Greyhounds a 56-6 lead with 4:25 left to play in the game.

The Elkers scored the final touchdown of the afternoon, as an 11-yard run from Jake Wickett was followed by an 18-yard rush from Dush to give Ridgway the ball at Wilmington’s 39-yard line.

Watts then got around the corner on the near side, outrunning a pair of Greyhounds defenders to get inside the near pylon for a 39-yard touchdown run.

Watts led the Elkers’ offense with 72 yards on nine carries and the two scores, as the rest of the team totaled just 14 yards in the ground game.

The Elkers totaled just 151 yards on the afternoon, while Wilmington finished the game with 467 yards, 453 of which came on the ground.

Gresco then connected with Wickett on a two-point conversion pass to bring the score to 56-14 with 2:13 left to play.

Wilmington then ran out the clock on the following drive to secure the victory and advance to the PIAA semifinal round as they are one step closer to returning to the championship game, where they were defeated last season.

The Greyhounds’ offense scored touchdowns on all eight of their drives up until the final drive of the game, as they never faced a fourth down in the game on offense.

Wilmington’s two turnovers came on special teams, a kick return and a punt return, as one offensive fumble was recovered.

Ridgway’s lone turnover in the game came on Gresco’s desperation heave in the second quarter on a fourth down and long play.

“They are a good football team,” Ridgway head coach Mark Heindl said of Wilmington. “They are a football factory and they’re gonna make another press with the kids they have back from last year’s state runner-up team.”

“I’m proud of our kids, they didn’t back down from them,” Heindl added. “The score doesn’t reflect the effort that our kids put in today and I am proud of each and every one of them.”

15 seniors played their final game for Ridgway, as they closed out their careers as three-time defending District 9 champions, twice in Class A before winning this season in 2A.

The Elkers head coach said this season was special for his team after they were counted out heading into the season in the Large School Division, which they went on to win with a 9-1 regular season record.

“Definitely not the ending we wanted, but I’ll take it any day of the week being 11-2 and we are excited about getting ready for next year,” Heindl said.