The following are recent reports from the Sandy Township Police Department:
Jan. 13
False alarm at CNB Bank.
False alarm at a Treasure Lake residence.
A 69-year-old Treasure Lake man reported that he was contacted by an unknown man who wanted to purchase a boat he had listed on Craig’s List. The male offered to pay him more than the list price, if he would cash the check he sent, and send back the excesses. The man took the check to the bank who informed him it was a scam.
A 42-year-old woman reported that following a verbal argument over a Play Station, her 31-year old boyfriend turned physical with pushing and shoving. Both the parties were separated upon officer’s arrival. The situation was handled without incident.
Jan. 14
A vehicle driven by an 85-year-old Rockton man collided with a tractor-trailer driven by a 47-year-old DuBois man. The passenger vehicle traveled off the road and over a bank. The Rockton man received minor to moderate injuries and his vehicle was towed from the scene.
A 72-year-old Troutville woman reported being bumped into by an unknown woman while in Walmart, who she believed took her wallet.