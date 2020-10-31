DuBOIS — Sandy Township’s first ever trunk or treat held inside the DuBois Mall on Thursday evening was a huge success, according to township manager Shawn Arbaugh.
“It was awesome to see such a great turnout and community support for the event,” Arbaugh said. “We were extremely pleased to have helped spread some happiness and joy during these difficult times.”
Arbaugh expressed appreciation to Farmer’s Bank, LifeSpan Family Services and Priority First Federal Credit Union for their “generous sponsorships for this event.”
Arbaugh also thanked the parents and children who turned out on a gloomy, rainy evening, as well as the “trunkers” for handing out treats, the Sandy Township fire companies and staff for volunteering their time to set up and coordinate this event.
There were a total of 40 vendors participating in the event. Priority First Federal Credit Union won a prize of Walmart gift cards for the best decorated table contest.
Arbaugh also thanked Tabatha with the DuBois Mall for all she did to move the event indoors and assist with pulling it all together.
“Lastly, a special thanks to Jenna Gorney with Sandy Township for planning, spearheading, coordinating, and managing our first annual Sandy Township Trunk or Treat,” said Arbaugh. “We hope to see everyone again next year.”
Trick-or-treating hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. tonight in both the City of DuBois and Sandy Township.
Also, join Cooper Tire and Auto and DiLullo Transport for the annual Sunny 106 Halloween Parade tonight. Children 12 and under and leashed pets are invited to march down West Long Avenue as they show off their costumes for the chance to win “Best Costume” in select age categories.
Parade line up starts at 4 p.m. in front of the Fort Worth Restaurant/Shankel’s Pharmacy on West Long Avenue with the parade to kick off at 5 p.m.
All the little ghosts and goblins are invited to stay after the parade for a pre-trick-or-treating meal at the First United Methodist Church on West Long Avenue that will consist of a sandwich, bag of chips, granola bar and drink. These will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis following the parade.