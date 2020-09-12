HARRISBURG – School districts would have the final say on whether to allow school sports, extracurricular activities and spectators during the 2020-2021 school year under a bill approved by the Senate, announced state Sen. Joe Scarnati, R-Brockway.
According to Scarnati, House Bill 2787 was passed by the Senate this week and would allow school districts to develop their own health and safety plans that reflect the realities facing schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. The health and safety plans would be required to be posted online and submitted to the Department of Education.
“As I have been saying since March, every area of our Commonwealth has been impacted differently by this public health emergency, and a one-size-fits-all approach does not work,” Scarnati said. “The legislation would remove the uncertainty that has been created by the unclear and constantly shifting guidance that schools have been given.”
The bill would prohibit any individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 in a transmissible stage from participating in any sporting event or extracurricular activity.
Most recently, Governor Tom Wolf abruptly called for the cancellation of all fall sports this year. However, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) later voted to allow school sports to continue after discussing the issue at length with all stakeholders.
House Bill 2787 was sent to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. The Senate is prepared to vote to override if the governor chooses to veto the bill.