DuBOIS — Co-chairwomen Bobbie Shaffer and Marla Minns bring knowledge and dedication to the 2019 DuBois Area United Way campaign, which officially kicked off at last weekend’s wing fling fundraiser, according to United Way Executive Director John “Herm” Suplizio.

The goal of this year’s campaign is to raise $420,000 to help 25 member agencies, Suplizio said. Though the same as last year, Suplizio said it is still a very aggressive goal.

“We have been fortunate enough to reach our goals to help the less fortunate in the area who need us to raise this money,” Suplizio said. “Each and every year, the community does come forward and helps us reach our goal.

“I think this year we have two fabulous co-chairwomen for the campaign,” he said. “We’ve always had excellent chairpersons, but this year we probably have the two best. They know the system. Both of them have been working for the United Way for years. They know the ins and outs. The knowledge they bring to the table will be second to none. It’s their way of giving back to the community. They know the importance of the United Way campaign. They will bend over backwards to help reach our goal.”

Involved with the United Way for 17 years, Shaffer is currently the assistant executive director, while Minns is the organization’s administrative assistant and has been working there for 14 years.

Shaffer recalled that her first campaign kickoff luncheon was held on Sept. 11, 2001, the same day the terrorist attacks killed 2,977 people in New York, the Pentagon and in a field in rural Pennsylvania.

“The fire chief told me to turn on the TV and I turned on the TV and the plane went into the first building and nobody knew what was happening at that point,” Shaffer said. “People from the agencies were cancelling coming to the luncheon but it was still held. Instead of having a speaker, we just had Pastor Dave Bish pray.”

At that time, the United Way campaigns were kicked off at a more formal luncheon in September. To try something different and as a cost-savings measure, organizers started kicking the campaign off at the annual wing fling last year.

Though both co-chairwomen are used to working more behind-the-scenes, they say they are looking forward to bringing awareness to all of the great things the United Way does to help the community.

“When I first started here, I didn’t know what the United Way did. People think that the United Way gives individuals money. The United Way does not give money to individuals. We give money to non-profit agencies that have qualified people that can deal with issues people have, like counseling or financial. We’re not qualified to do that,” Shaffer said.

“The money that is raised goes right back into our community,” Minns said.

“We’re not sending it to Pittsburgh and we’re not sending it to New York City; it’s here to help people in our area, our local agencies,” Shaffer said.

“Basically, we are a fundraising organization that raises money for non-profits,” Shaffer said. “They deal with everything from domestic violence to childcare to helping the disabled.”

Minns said she hopes people will take the time to donate, fill out a pledge card and have a donation taken right out of their pay checks. Payroll deduction really makes a difference. That $10 a pay check can be a lot for some people, but it can make a big difference in someone else’s life.

The member agencies are: Agape Community Services, American Red Cross (PA Mountains), ARC –Recreation and Respite Club, Bucktail Council (Boy Scouts of America), Camp Confidence, Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services, Children’s Aid Society, Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., Clearfield County League on Social Services Inc., Clearfield Society for Handicapped and Disabled Citizens, Cultural Resources Inc.–Reitz Theatre, Dickinson Mental Health Center’s–Autism Center, DuBois Area Fireman’s Training, DuBois Area Honor Guard, DuBois Area YMCA, DuBois Ministerial Food Pantry, DuBois Public Library, Parkside Community Center, Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania, Mengle Memorial Library, Mid-State Literacy Council Inc., Passages Inc., The Salvation Army and Young People Who Care (Marian House); and Guardian Angel Center.

Suplizio said the United Way gets new agencies to help all the time. Any interested organization has to submit an application and have to go in front of the board.

Anyone wanting to know more about the DuBois Area United Way, to volunteer or to learn how they can make a donation can call Suplizio at 371-5011.

Shaffer and Minns said they are thankful for the support they receive from Suplizio and the United Way Board of Directors.

“Truly Herm is the best boss Marla and I have ever had and he is the driving force that makes the whole organization work,” Shaffer said, also on behalf of Minns. “We’ve been blessed to have been given the opportunity to work for the DuBois Area United Way and with our member agencies.”

The co-chairwomen are positive the community will once again make this year’s campaign a success.

“This community is amazing,” Minns said. “They’re just such a giving community. I don’t expect that to change. We have learned that over the years.”