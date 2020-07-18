SIGEL — The Sigel Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Garage and Garden Raffle scheduled for July 25 will be a ticket drawing at noon via Facebook broadcast only. There will be no public event as a result of the coronavirus restrictions. Winners will be notified by phone and posted on the fire department’s Facebook page. This event was originally scheduled for May 16.
Sigel VFD raffle to be held via Facebook only
Alex Nelson
