REYNOLDSVILLE — Rick Young, president, and Roger Jones, facility director, Sintergy Inc., Reynoldsville, accepted an Award of Distinction in the Lawn & Garden/Off-Highway Category of the 2021 Powder Metallurgy Design Excellence Awards Competition.
The award was given for a drum brake shoe made for Knott Brake Company. The drum brake shoe is used in off- highway units. The parts have localized infiltration to improve the region subject to wear. The PM parts replaced a three-piece weldment and passed extensive durability and performance testing.
They accepted the award for their company at PowderMet2021: International Conference on Powder Metallurgy & Particulate Materials in Orlando, Florida.
Powder metallurgy (PM) is an automated metalworking process that forms metal powders into precision components used in applications such as auto engines and transmissions, hardware, industrial machinery, sporting goods, defense, and firearms. More than 800 million pounds of PM parts are made annually in North America.
The competition is sponsored annually by the Metal Powder Industries Federation, an international trade association for the metal powder producing and consuming industries.