Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Fremer, of Brockway, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today, June 27, 2020.
Marie Marsh and Daniel Fremer were united in marriage on June 27, 1970.
They are the owners of Fremer’s Market.
They celebrated with a trip to Deep Creek, Maryland, with their children and grandchildren.
They are the parents of four children: Ronald Fremer, of Brockway, Elizabeth (Joe) Powell, of Brockway, Michelle (Brandon) Hoffmann, of Wexford and Daniel (Mimi) Fremer, of Brockway. they also have 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.