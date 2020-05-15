LeRoy and Joyce Raybuck, of Falls Creek, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 30, 2020.
Joyce Sweka and LeRoy Raybuck were united in marriage on May 30, 1970, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in DuBois by the Rev. Fr. Joseph Rezkowski.
He is the owner/manager of Dwelling Trust LLC and Wilshire LLC.
She is a retired teacher having taught for the DuBois Area School District. She also retired as the church organist for Lakeside United Methodist Church in DuBois.
They have three children, Mrs. Bobbi Morris, of State College, John Raybuck, of Painesville, Ohio, and JoyceAnn Raybuck, of Kansas City, Mo., and six grandchildren.