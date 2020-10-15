REYNOLDSVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Gene Tollini, of Reynoldsville, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on October 24, 2020.
Christine Lee and Gene Tollini were united in marriage on October 24, 1970.
He is retired from working at Delta Tire in DuBois.
She is employed with The Hampton Inn in DuBois.
To celebrate, their children gifted them with a trip to Gettysburg, one of the couple’s favorite places.
The couple has three children, Dan (Jennifer) in Brookville, PA, Valerie (Michael) in Pittsburgh, PA, and Brian (Hope) in Punxsutawney. They also have four grandchildren.