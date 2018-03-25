REYNOLDSVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Allan Klebacha, of Reynoldsville, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 20, 2018.
Cinda Henninger and Allan Klebacha were united in marriage on April 20, 1968.
He is employed at Symmco.
They will be celebrating an Open House on April 22 from 1-4 p.m. at the Foundry in Reynoldsville.
The are the parents of three children: Michael Klebacha, of Reynoldsville; Gina Beimel, of Kersey; and William Klebacha, of Reynoldsville; and the grandparents to six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
