Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence “Buck” Rafferty celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on May 27, 2018.

Bonnie McGranor and Buck Rafferty were united in marriage on May 27, 1948, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Reynoldsville, officiated by Rev. Wagner.

They are the parents of one son, Brad (Carol) of Punxsutawney. They have two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.