DuBOIS — Mr. and Mrs. Burton Mowrey are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today, September 19, 2020.
Jeanne Hoover and Burton Mowrey were united in marriage on Sept. 19, 1970, at Mt Zion Methodist Church.
He is retired from APA Transport as a Teamster truck driver and now works part time Beechwoods Golf Course.
She is retired from Shop N Save.
They are celebrating with a small family dinner now with hopes for a trip to Gaitlinsburg, Tennessee, in future. The couple honeymooned in Gaitlinsburg 50 years ago and they would like to return there.
They have two children, Melissa (Mike) Lingenfelter, of Reynoldsville, and Brian (Kirrilee) Mowrey, of DuBois. They also have two grandchildren.