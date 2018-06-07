DuBOIS — Mr. and Mrs. E. George Downer Jr. will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 15, 2018.

Carol Dunlap and George Downer Jr. were united in marriage on June 15, 1968, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in DuBois.

They spent their working years in the Washington, D.C., area, and now reside at Treasure Lake, DuBois.

They have three sons, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.