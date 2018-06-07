DuBOIS — Mr. and Mrs. E. George Downer Jr. will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 15, 2018.
Carol Dunlap and George Downer Jr. were united in marriage on June 15, 1968, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in DuBois.
They spent their working years in the Washington, D.C., area, and now reside at Treasure Lake, DuBois.
They have three sons, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.