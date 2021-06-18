Charles R. and Linda (Bracco) Kearney celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 12, 2021.
They were married at Hebron United Presbyterian Church in Penn Hills, Pa., with the Rev. Malcolm Brown officiating. Hugh Charles Grubbs, of Doylestown, Pa., served as best man and Carol Ann (Bracco) Hominy served as maid of honor. William Robert Bracco III, of West Mifflin, and James Greer, of Oil City, were the ushers.
The couple celebrated their week with their children: Robert Charles Kearney, of Brockway, Richard and wife Jeanne-Marie Kearney, of Yukon, Okla., and Debra June Kearney, of DuBois. Throughout the weeklong celebration, they enjoyed time with their family at several different venues throughout the county. Charles and Linda Kearney are both graduates of Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
He was the owner-operator of Evergreen Farm, a retired farmer and drives school bus part-time for Brockway Area School District. She is retired as a teacher from the DuBois Area School District and presently serves as president of the school retirees.