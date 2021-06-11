AMHERST, N.Y. — Mr. and Mrs. Charles Gilbert, of Amherst, N.Y., celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 10, 2021.
Mary Hartzfeld and Charles Gilbert were united in marriage on June 10, 1961, in DuBois.
He retired from CSX Railroad and she retired from Sweet Home Transportation.
They have five children: Janet (in our hearts); Richard, of Amherst, N.Y.; Brenda, of Getzville, N.Y.; Sally, of Ransomville, N.Y.; and Jeffrey, of Getzville. They also have 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
The couple celebrated with a gathering at their sons home with close family and friends.