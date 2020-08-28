REYNOLDSVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. David King, of Reynoldsville, will celebrate their 65th Wedding Anniversary on September 4, 2020.
Maxine Earley and David King were united in marriage on Sept. 4, 1955, by the Rev. Thorton at the First United Methodist Church in Reynoldsville.
David King retired from PNC Bank in Pittsburgh. They have three sons, David (Ricarda) of Pleasant Gap, Bradley (Kelly) of Reynoldsville, and Robert (Kathy) of Pittsburgh, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Small gatherings over the summer with family helped the couple to celebrate.