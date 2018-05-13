Mr. and Mrs. William E. Deter of Sykesville will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on May 17, 2018.
Patricia L. Rockoski and William Deter were united in marriage on May 17, 1958, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Sykesville.
He is retired from Equimeter.
She is a retired housewife.
To celebrate, a family dinner will be held in their honor.
The couple are parents to four children: Robert Deter of Brookville, William R. Deter of DuBois, James Deter of DuBois and Darlene Swan of Sykesville. They also have two grandchildren.
